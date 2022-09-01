Check out the screenings and tests available inside Health Fair 11

Take some time to prioritize your health at the Minnesota State Fair!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For a 21st year, Health Fair 11 is offering free or low-cost health checks and health education for all people attending the Minnesota State Fair.

Before you head to the fairgrounds, check out some of the tests and freebies you can take advantage of at Health Fair 11, located on Dan Patch Avenue near Cooper Street.

Vision screenings for kids

It takes just a few seconds to test your child's vision! The Lions Club is doing vision screenings for kids 6 months to 16 years old.

Ancestry and genetics testing

Learn about your potential health risks, ancestry and inherited traits at the Health Fair 11 at the Minnesota State Fair.

Memory care and mental health

Learn about on-site care offered from Bluestone Physician Services at Health Fair 11, including primary, memory and behavioral health care.

Test your blood pressure and BMI

Head to the Cub Pharmacy booth at Health Fair 11 to get your blood pressure and BMI taken at the Minnesota State Fair.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair: