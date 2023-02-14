Health Fair 11’s Spring Blood Drive with Memorial Blood Centers is March 23. One donor will walk away with two tickets to see “Hamilton”! Sign up now to donate

MINNEAPOLIS — Be in the room where it happens. Act now by signing up to donate at the Health Fair 11 Spring Blood Drive with Memorial Blood Centers. Your presence could land you tickets to one of the hottest theater productions coming to the Twin Cities in just a few weeks.

The Health Fair 11 Spring Drive takes place on Thursday, March 23 and is hosted by the Minneapolis Marriott West Hotel. Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Donors will be treated to Eileen’s Colossal Cookies and vintage Memorial Blood Centers t-shirts. In addition, all presenting donors will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton when it comes to the Twin Cities in April.

Donation times can now be reserved (use this link.) Appointments are preferred because it helps minimize wait times. Walk-in donors will be accepted as space allows.

The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of the donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. People who have questions about their eligibility to donate blood or the collection process can click here.

Blood drive details

What: Health Fair 11 Spring Blood Drive

When: March 23 | 1:00-7:00pm

Where: Minneapolis Marriot West Hotel, 9960 Wayzata Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426. The hotel, located near KARE 11 studios, is north of I-394 and west of Highway 169.

Who: Memorial Blood Centers

Sponsors: KARE 11, Memorial Blood Center, Health Fair 11, Minneapolis Marriott West Hotel

Why?: Because your blood is needed to save lives.