The need for blood doesn’t take a summer vacation. Health Fair 11’s annual Summer Blood Drive with Memorial Blood Centers is at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel.

Donors are urgently needed for the Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive. The event takes place on Monday, July 19 at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel is located north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive ensures safe social distancing in a comfortable, air-conditioned environment.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Walk-in donors are appreciated; however appointments are preferred to ensure attendance management and proper social distancing. The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of your donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. If you have questions about your eligibility to donate blood or the collection process, click here.

Blood drive details

Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,

Why?: Because your blood is needed to save lives.

Five fortunate donors will receive a pair of tickets to the Minnesota State Fair. All donors will be treated to cookies, drinks, and Memorial Blood Center’s newest blood donor t-shirt.