New location for January 7th Winter Blood Drive

Health Fair 11 has a new location for its annual Winter Blood Drive. On January 7, American Red Cross staff will be at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Donors are urgently needed for the Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive. The event takes place on Thursday, January 7 at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel is located north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive was prompted to ensure safe social distancing in an inviting environment.

Staff with Twin Cities-American Red Cross will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Walk-in donors are appreciated; however appointments are preferred. Use this link and enter sponsor code ‘KARE11’ to select a donation time.

Blood drive details

Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,

Why? Because your blood is needed to save lives.

Bonus! All blood donations are tested for SARS-CoV2 / COVID antibodies

Donors will also receive an American Red Cross t-shirt.

