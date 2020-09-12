New location for January 7th Winter Blood Drive

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Donors are urgently needed for the Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive. The event takes place on Thursday, January 7 at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel is located north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive was prompted to ensure safe social distancing in an inviting environment.
Staff with Twin Cities-American Red Cross will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Walk-in donors are appreciated; however appointments are preferred. Use this link and enter sponsor code ‘KARE11’ to select a donation time.
Appointments help ensure attendance management and proper social distancing. The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the RapidPass health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of the donation. Learn more about the RapidPass process here. If you have questions ‘click’ eligibility to donate blood and the collection process.
Blood drive details
What: Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive
When: January 7 | 1:00-7:00pm
Where: Minneapolis Marriot West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426
Who: Twin Cities-American Red Cross
Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,
Why? Because your blood is needed to save lives.
Bonus! All blood donations are tested for SARS-CoV2 / COVID antibodies
Donors will also receive an American Red Cross t-shirt.
Sponsors
The Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive is coordinated by Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization that operates with support from UCare and KARE 11. Health Fair 11 is currently seeking additional sponsorship support. Email healthfair@kare11.com for information.