Health Fair 11 launches “You matter. Snack Pack” project to give free nutritious snack bags to people directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — In times of uncertainty, a healthy snack can provide the physical and emotional pick-me-up needed to help get you through the next couple hours.

Health Fair 11, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving community health, is adapting its programs to respond to the community needs created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. This month, Health Fair 11 is launching the “You matter. Snack Pack” project. The program provides free nutritious snack bags to people directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This month’s project will reach out to people who are struggling with food access issues.

Health Fair 11 kicks off the program by distributing 1,500 MATTERbox Snack Packs and 1,500 Pazazz apples to four organizations: Twin Cities Mobile Market, Mary’s Place, Higher Ground, and People Serving People. Each organization provides basic food and shelter to people who were living on the margins of the economy even before the pandemic hit.

Each MATTERbox Snack Pack contains a serving of grains, fruit, and protein (peanut-free.) The packs also include a handwritten ‘You Matter’ note as well as an activity card. The Snack Packs are prepared following sanitary protocols established by MATTER at their headquarters in St. Louis Park. During phase one of the project, snack pack recipients will also receive a Pazazz apple courtesy of Honeybear Brands orchards based in Elgin, Minnesota.

Health Fair 11’s sponsors UCare and KARE11 TV make the “You matter. Snack Pack” project possible. UCare is an independent, non-profit health plan company that partners with community organizations across Minnesota. KARE 11, a national award-winning leader in local news and information, serves the Twin Cities area as well as greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms.

Additional support is provided by MATTER, a global non-profit with a mission to move people forward by eliminating barriers to a healthier life. Pazazz Apples are provided by Honeybear Brands, a family-owned Minnesota business that promises premium products, integrity, knowledge and service.