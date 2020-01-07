The organization also plans to close its Regions Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program and Regions Maplewood Behavioral Health Clinic.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — HealthPartners announced Wednesday that it will be closing several of its clinics as health care services and technologies evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, HealthPartners said the changes "will position the organization to better meet member, patient and community needs and preferences," including expanded video visits and other digital services.

As part of the changes, seven clinics that suspended services during the pandemic will not reopen, including:

Park Nicollet Shorewood Clinic

Cottage Grove

Highland Park

Riverside (Minneapolis)

Stillwater Medical Group Mahtomedi

Westfields HealthStation (New Richmond)

Central Minnesota Clinic (Sartell/St. Cloud)

In addition, HealthPartners will also close its Regions Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program and Regions Maplewood Behavioral Health Clinic.

"Consumer preferences are evolving and affordability pressures are real," HealthPartners president and CEO Andrea Walsh said in a statement. "These steps anticipate the changing needs of our patients, members and the community, and position HealthPartners for the future."

In addition to the closures, HealthPartners announced it would reopen some clinics that had temporarily suspended services.

The clinics set to reopen include:

Eagan (Park Nicollet)

Elk River, Wayzata

West (St. Louis Park)

Most HealthPartners dental clinics

Respiratory-only clinics will be converted back to full-service in:

Stillwater (Curve Crest)

Lakeville

Plymouth

St. Paul (Wabasha St.)

The University Avenue/Health Center for Women will be converted into a dedicated location for OB-GYN care, according to the news release.

More than 50 other clinics that have remained open through the pandemic will continue to stay open, according to the news release. Additional clinics are expected to open later in the summer.

HealthPartners said its providers have greatly expanded video and phone visits for patients during the pandemic, which have become a "well-liked care experience," according to the health system. HealthPartners said it has conducted nearly 300,000 video visits since early March.