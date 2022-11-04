x
Hennepin County Sheriff issues warning after sharp rise in overdoses

In the last week officials said there have been 6 suspected fatal and 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses in Hennepin County.
Credit: BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com

MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to the public after responding to 40 recent overdoses

There have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in Hennepin County in the last week, according to the county sheriff's office. 

Officials say that if you see someone overdose: 

  • Call 911 
  • Move the person to their side 
  • If the person is unresponsive, administer naloxone (Narcan) every two to three minutes as needed
  • If naloxone is administered, the person must be evaluated by EMS even if they regain consciousness 

In 2021, there were 340 deaths in Hennepin County attributed to overdose. This is a noticeable increase from 2020, when county records show 273 overdose deaths. 

There have been more than 1,000 opioid-related deaths in Hennepin County since 2017. The Minnesota Department of Health shows that 678 people died from opioid-related death in 2020. 

Neighboring Ramsey County has seen a similar rise in overdoses recently. In October, St. Paul Police said they had responded to more than 32 non-fatal overdoses

If you're interested in taking a naloxone training class, the Hennepin County Sheriff's office offers free sessions. The next one is scheduled for Dec. 6 and can be attended virtually or in person. More information about those classes can be found here

