Hennepin County Sheriff issues warning after sharp rise in overdoses

MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to the public after responding to 40 recent overdoses.
There have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in Hennepin County in the last week, according to the county sheriff's office.
Officials say that if you see someone overdose:
- Call 911
- Move the person to their side
- If the person is unresponsive, administer naloxone (Narcan) every two to three minutes as needed
- If naloxone is administered, the person must be evaluated by EMS even if they regain consciousness
In 2021, there were 340 deaths in Hennepin County attributed to overdose. This is a noticeable increase from 2020, when county records show 273 overdose deaths.
There have been more than 1,000 opioid-related deaths in Hennepin County since 2017. The Minnesota Department of Health shows that 678 people died from opioid-related death in 2020.
Neighboring Ramsey County has seen a similar rise in overdoses recently. In October, St. Paul Police said they had responded to more than 32 non-fatal overdoses.
If you're interested in taking a naloxone training class, the Hennepin County Sheriff's office offers free sessions. The next one is scheduled for Dec. 6 and can be attended virtually or in person. More information about those classes can be found here.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: