Local organization looks to increase research in women's heart health, you can help

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and yet we are decades behind men when it comes to research.

MINNEAPOLIS — Heart disease is the number one killer of women. and yet we are decades behind men when it comes to research.

“We're about 35 years behind men in terms of women's cardiovascular research,” says Dr. Courtney Baechler with the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation.

The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation is on a mission to make a difference. Normally in August they hold their Hope, Health and Humor event. This year...it's all you.

“This month, because unfortunately of COVID, and the need to think creatively, we have our Hope, Health and Humor Home Edition,” says Dr. Baechler.

“Get your group of girls together that you feel safe with, whether that's two or three neighbors, or book club, and you guys can have an opportunity to talk about a really important area of influence, and also be together and thrive,” she says.

Research shows that women with strong relationships with other women live longer, and that poor mental health is linked to at least one-third of all cases of heart disease. Goodness knows the isolation we've all felt during this pandemic has been hard on all of us. So, gather up your gals and start gabbing. They've made it super simple by creating an app to help you lead the charge.

“Everything from a music list, and recipes, to the really important stuff. All the statistics about the realities of women's heart disease, and what you would need to be the leader to say, "Okay ladies, what are we going to do to change this story, and change this outcome forever?""

They're hoping it will spark conversation, educate us and help change the course of research and outcomes for women with heart disease.

Do it for you, do it for your daughter, do it for her daughter.

“We can change this story going forward, that we get to be our microphones, and we get to change what this looks like for generations to come,” says Dr. Baechler.