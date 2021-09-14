Kids and backpacks: How much weight is too much?

When it comes to protecting children's backs, it's not just about how heavy their bag is. Learn more on this "Take KARE of Your Health."

OAKDALE, Minn. — When it comes to backpacks, it's all about weight: how it's distributed and how much there is.

"So the rule would be 10% of your body weight," said M Health Fairview pediatric occupational therapist Megan Wetterling. Wetterling said that 10% rule goes for all ages.

Even children, she says, can get back pain.

"They're growing, their spine is developing, so it's important to really make sure that their spine is staying safe," Wetterling said.

More than the amount of weight, the position of the backpack is important too. Wetterling says the ideal spot for the backpack is for the bottom to hit the lower back, above the hips.

"If the backpack is too low, it's going to cause unwanted strain on your neck muscles and that can actually compress your cervical nerve, which can lead to numbness, tingling in your arms [and] fingers," Wetterling said.

Some backpacks have waist and chest straps. Use them, because they can help offset the weight of the bag.

"[Improperly used backpacks] cause kids to change their posture a little bit," Wetterling said. "That can cause increased pressure and an increased load on your spine, which can cause lower back pain."

Make sure the weight of the items in the backpack are evenly distributed throughout the bag.