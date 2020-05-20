Live: Walz to make announcement on restaurants, salons

The governor's office confirms for KARE 11 that Gov. Walz will make an announcement Wednesday about guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants

Sources tell KARE 11 that outdoor seating for restaurants will be allowed, but limited to four people per table if unrelated. Sources said capacity restrictions will also be implemented.

The governor's office confirms for KARE 11 that Gov. Walz will make an announcement Wednesday about guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants - along with salons and barber shops – a development that could happen as early as June 1, with limitations.