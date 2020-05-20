Live: Walz to make announcement on restaurants, salons

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz is expected to make announcements that will allow parts of the service industry to reopen.
Sources tell KARE 11 that outdoor seating for restaurants will be allowed, but limited to four people per table if unrelated. Sources said capacity restrictions will also be implemented.
The governor's office confirms for KARE 11 that Gov. Walz will make an announcement Wednesday about guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants - along with salons and barber shops – a development that could happen as early as June 1, with limitations.
Restaurants are eagerly awaiting new state guidelines – which are expected to clarify what capacity will be allowed in the initial phase of reopening as early as June 1. Steve Grove, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development, tweeted that “phased plans for Bars, Restaurants & other places of public accommodation” will be announced at some point Wednesday. In his executive order last week, Gov. Walz tasked four of his commissioners with creating these guidelines and set a May 20 (Wednesday) deadline.