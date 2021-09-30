You can now get your COVID-19 booster at Mall of America

The site is accepting both appointments and walk-ins for boosters, as well as for first or second doses.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Sept. 24, 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday it will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots at the Mall of America's community vaccination site.

The site is accepting both appointments and walk-ins for boosters, as well as for first or second doses.

"From students and frontline workers to families and folks due for boosters, the Mall of America site serves everyone," Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. "This vaccine is safe, free and effective."

Those eligible for booster shots include:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)

Currently, booster shots are only available for those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their initial series of shots, and that at least six months have passed since the second dose.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge. The initial series of shots is open to anyone aged 12 or older.

For more information about the Mall of America's community vaccination site, and how to make an appointment, click here.