Mall of America to host blood drives in April

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America is planning to host a series of blood drives for the American Red Cross in April, hoping to help replenish dwindling blood supplies following a nationwide shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.
While stores in the mall remain closed, MOA officials said the North Atrium space will be open and large enough to host blood donors, staff, and volunteers while following social distancing guidelines.
Blood drives are currently planned for April 7, 8, 17, and 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Donors should park and enter the mall through the North surface parking lot, closest to IKEA.
Donors are asked to make an appointment to help maintain the flow of people entering the mall. Donor can register on the American Red Cross blood drive website, or using the Red Cross Blood Drive app with the code "MOA."
According to a news release, the blood drives will take additional precautions for everyone's safety, including:
- Checking temperatures of donors and staff members
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before and during the drive
- Following social distancing at entry, donation, and refreshment areas
- Routinely disinfecting surfaces and equipment
- Wearing and changing gloves often
- Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
