Mall of America to offer COVID-19 vaccine to kids

Starting Wednesday, immunizations will be available at the mall for children as young as 6 months old.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America will be one of around 414 locations in Minnesota to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 6 months old starting Wednesday.

The vaccine clinic will be open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The opportunity comes after both the FDA and CDC approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for kids between 6 months and 5 years of age in mid-June.

The MOA vaccine site is requiring parents to make an appointment if their child is under the age of 5 in anticipation of high demand. Walk-ins are welcome for those who were previously eligible for the shot. Appointments will be available to book Wednesday through Saturday each week.

The vaccine will come in a series of three shots with the initial two doses given three weeks apart and the third eight weeks after that. The dosage size given to children is one-tenth the size of the adult version.

President Biden announced earlier in the month that the White House has stockpiled nearly 10 million doses of the vaccine with more coming available soon.

“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old,” Biden said at the White House.

More information on available vaccination sites in Minnesota can be found here.

