Boil water advisory issued for areas in Maplewood, St. Paul

Due to a power loss at the Beebe Road pump station in Maplewood, it's possible the distribution system could become contaminated.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials are recommending Maplewood and St. Paul residents boil their water for three minutes before cooking and drinking due to a power loss affecting the distribution system.

A spokesperson for Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) says the loss of water pressure at Beebe Road pump station in Maplewood could cause contamination to enter the distribution system.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the boil water advisory is a "standard precaution," and the chances of water becoming contaminated is an "unlikely case."

The areas affected by the advisory include:

In the North: Holloway Ave. East, between 7th Ave. E and Division St./Halloway Ave E.

In the East: Geneva Ave. N. – between Conway Ave. E. and Halloway Ave E/Division St.

In the South: Conway Ave. East, between Carlton St. N and Geneva Ave. N. and Ave. R.

In the West: Ruth Street N. - between 7th Ave. E and Larpenteur Ave. E., Winthrop St. N. – between Larpenteur Ave. E and Hoyt Ave. E., Idaho Ave. E – between Furness Parkway and Winthrop St. N., and McKnight Rd. N. – between Ivy Ave. E. and Margaret St.

Residents are being asked to follow the boil water advisory for at least the next 24 hours, or until it has been lifted.

“We are dedicated to providing safe water for our customers and are taking this step out of an abundance of caution,” General Manager Patrick Shea said in a statement Monday. “Employees of Saint Paul Regional Water Services are working to resolve the problem.”

Watch more local news: