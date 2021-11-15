Mayo Clinic launches cancer blog for patients, families and caregivers

The goal is to educate all of those personally involved in the cancer experience, and improve quality of life for all patients as they seek to beat the disease.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Sept. 20, 2021.

Cancer is an illness that envelops not only the lives of patients fighting to survive, but also the routines, energy and emotion of their families and caregivers.

The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center is trying to provide practical, useful information by launching a new blog to educate all of those personally involved in the cancer experience. The goal is to improve quality of life for all patients as they fight to beat the disease or increase the duration of their lives.

"Our cancer physicians have unparalleled expertise in diagnosing and treating virtually every type of cancer," said Dr. Cheryl Willman, executive director of the Mayo Cancer Center. Willman noted that the center treats more than 24,000 new cancer patients each year, and currently has more than 150,000 patients in active treatment or survivorship care.

The blog offers unique pages for patients dealing with different forms of cancer, and articles on topics ranging from new research and treatment options to protecting oneself against COVID, and personal, patient-driven stories of survival and hope. Many of the stories and posts are written both in English and Spanish.