MDH announces 1 COVID testing site to open, 2 others to close in metro

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health announced a change to its list of COVID testing sites Wednesday, opening a new location and closing two existing locations.

MDH says the new site will open at the former Herberger's store in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood on May 16. The site, located at 1400 University Ave. W., will provide rapid antigen tests from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the department adjusts its resources to meet testing demand and need, it also announced the sites at St. Paul's Roy Wilkins Auditorium and Stillwater Armory will close on May 12 and May 13, respectively.

“Testing remains an important tool for protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “As this latest announcement shows, we are continuing to work with community partners to adapt the testing resources to fit the needs and preferences of Minnesotans.”

The department says having the Midway site near multiple transit and parking options will allow up to 5,000 tests to be performed each day.

MDH says walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

For more information about the state's ongoing response to COVID-19, or to make a testing appointment, visit the state of Minnesota's website.

