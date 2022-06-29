MDH: 2 confirmed cases of monkeypox reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that there are two cases of monkeypox in the state as of June 28.

State health officials identified the second person to test positive as an adult male from the Twin Cities area who had been traveling outside of Minnesota.

Officials say they expect to see some more cases in the coming days or weeks, but reiterated that monkeypox is not as infectious and doesn't spread like COVID-19 or the flu.

The first case of monkeypox in the state was reported on Monday, June 27. State health officials identified that person as an adult male in the Twin Cities area.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the man was likely exposed to monkeypox while traveling in Europe and that he was receiving treatment and recovering.

Officials conducted contact tracing to identify anyone who might be at risk of contracting the virus because they came into close contact with him. However, officials said they do not think "there is high-risk contact in Minnesota from this individual."

According to MDH, monkeypox is a viral illness with symptoms that often include a rash. It is "less infectious than COVID-19, the flu and measles" and spreads through skin-to-skin or prolonged face-to-face contact, or through the exchange of bodily fluids.

As of Tuesday, June 28, the CDC reported 305 cases of monkeypox in the U.S.

MDH offered these tips to slow and stop the spread of the monkeypox virus:

Practice good hand hygiene . Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Minimize skin-to-skin contact with people who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores.

with people who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores. Avoid materials directly in contact with a person who has monkeypox, like clothing or bedding.

with a person who has monkeypox, like clothing or bedding. Contact a health care provider if you develop symptoms, as early recognition and testing can help prevent further transmission.

“Risk to the public remains low. If you are experiencing symptoms, talk to your doctor, and stay away from others,” Malcolm said on Monday.