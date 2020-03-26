x
health

MDH: Flu level drops to 'regional' in latest report

Health officials say outbreaks at long-term care facilities dropped 50% from the week prior, and just two schools reported flu outbreaks.
ST PAUL, Minn. — The geographical spread of the flu in Minnesota has dropped from "widespread" to "regional," according to health officials.

In the most recent Weekly Influeza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report, which is reporting numbers from the week ending March 21, the Minnesota Department of Health says the number of outbreaks at schools and long-term care facilities dropped significantly.

Health officials say outbreaks at long-term care facilities dropped 50% from the week prior, and just two schools reported outbreaks.

There have been 135 total deaths reported this flu season, including three pediatric deaths.

