MDH: Flu level drops to 'regional' in latest report

ST PAUL, Minn. — The geographical spread of the flu in Minnesota has dropped from "widespread" to "regional," according to health officials.

In the most recent Weekly Influeza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report, which is reporting numbers from the week ending March 21, the Minnesota Department of Health says the number of outbreaks at schools and long-term care facilities dropped significantly.

Health officials say outbreaks at long-term care facilities dropped 50% from the week prior, and just two schools reported outbreaks.