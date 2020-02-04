MDH: Flu spread drops to 'local' classification

Health officials say no new outbreaks were reported at long-term care facilities or schools.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The flu spread throughout Minnesota continues to drop as social distancing continues across the state.

In the most recent Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report, the Minnesota Department of Health says the flu spread has dropped from "regional" to a "local" classification.

In the report, which reflects numbers from the week ending on March 28, there were no new outbreaks at any long-term care facilities or schools. There were six more flu-related deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 141 this flu season, including three pediatric deaths.