MDH: Flu spread drops to 'local' classification

ST PAUL, Minn. — The flu spread throughout Minnesota continues to drop as social distancing continues across the state.
In the most recent Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report, the Minnesota Department of Health says the flu spread has dropped from "regional" to a "local" classification.
In the report, which reflects numbers from the week ending on March 28, there were no new outbreaks at any long-term care facilities or schools. There were six more flu-related deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 141 this flu season, including three pediatric deaths.
There were 27 new hospitalizations reported, bringing the total number to 4,019 this flu season, according to health officials.