38 reported cases of monkeypox in MN; MDH says increase in vaccine supply expected in 4-6 weeks

The World Health Organization recently declared monkeypox a public health emergency across the globe.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the monkeypox virus continues to spread nationwide, several states - including California, Illinois and New York have declared a state of emergency.

"Monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus similar to smallpox virus, but not as severe," said Dr. Frank Rhame, with Allina Health.

Rhame - an infectious disease expert with Allina Health - says the virus can be spread through skin-to-skin contact and through infected animals.

Some of the symptoms one can develop is they become infected with the virus include a fever, headaches, and blisters.

"People feel crummy, the epidemic strains do not seem to be nearly as a fatal," Rhame said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there are now more than 5,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox across the country.

There have been 38 reported cases in Minnesota, although health officials say there may be more.

A spokesperson with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) told KARE 11, "our cases mirror what is happening nationally, with the majority of the reported cases in the United States and Minnesota among gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. Most of the cases are in the Twin Cities Metro area, but we also have a case in Greater Minnesota. The vast majority of cases are adult men between the ages of 18 and 55."

Vaccines may be used for prevention of monkeypox, but there are currently limited supplies, with more expected in coming weeks.

"There are a lot of people who want it and we don't have a lot so we are trying to do it in a way that does the most good for the number of people we have," Rhame said.

While Rhame says vaccines are recommended for those who may have been exposed or for those who are high risk, when it comes to prevention, he says, "when you have a lesion that may be that, we want you to come on in, get a test, and if it turns out to be monkeypox, we'll give you a vaccine, and if it's severe we have a treatment for that too."

According to MDH, there are currently 3,000 doses of the vaccine in the state, not nearly enough for the tens of thousands of people estimated to be at high risk in Minnesota.

A spokesperson says they, "expect that vaccine supply will increase in the coming months and vaccine will become more accessible in MN to those who need it. We have been allocated an additional 7,600 doses for this next phase which will be distributed in three shipments over the next 4-6 weeks. More vaccine is expected in late 2022 and in early 2023. The vaccine comes from the federal government through the Strategic National Stockpile. We receive an allocation from the feds based on our case numbers, overall population, estimated population of those at high risk and other factors. Once we receive an allocation, we can order vaccine up to the amount of the allocation. We have been ordering as much vaccine as we are allocated."

