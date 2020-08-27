Memorial Blood Centers cites 'critical need' for blood donations

The dual impact of COVID-19 cancellations and Hurricane Laura have significantly strained blood supplies, according to the organization.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul-based Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is citing a critical lack of blood supplies in the wake of COVID-19 cancellations of blood drives and the impact of Hurricane Laura to the south.

The organization says over 50% of all regional blood donations were cancelled as a result of COVID-19 within the last several months.

"Although the demand for blood is constant, local and national events significantly affect the ability of donors to give and maintain an adequate supply," the organization said in a press statement. "Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is facing a critical challenge maintaining an adequate supply of blood to meet the needs of our hospital partners in the communities we serve."

The organization says the blood shortages come amid the near-constant strain on community hospitals to meet the demands of local patients.

Due to the local inventory shortfall, MBC says it will likely be unable to accommodate blood donation requests coming from the south in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Donors of all blood types are needed, in addition to those willing to provide specialty donations of platelets.

Other needed donations include convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.