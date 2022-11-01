Memorial Blood Centers struggles to find new donors amid omicron surge

MBC says only 38% of people are eligible to donate blood but there are other ways people can help, like donating money or volunteering.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, hospitals across the country have struggled with a national blood shortage. As the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is still struggling to find enough donors.

With the latest COVID surge sweeping Minnesota, thanks in part to the increased presence of the omicron variant, MBC says many blood drives have been put on hold and donors are staying home.

Kathy Geist, the senior executive director of MBC, said in a statement that community blood drives bring in desperately needed blood and help connect first-time donors with their local blood centers.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our donors and the patients who receive their blood,” Geist said in a statement. “Of course we want donors to stay home if they’re sick or if the weather prevents safe travel. We’re just desperately in need of other eligible donors to step up and close the loop on saving lives close to home.”

MBC says only 38% of people are eligible to donate blood but there are other ways people can help, like by donating money or volunteering.

Donating blood only takes about an hour and MBC says staff are taking extra precautions to keep people safe and healthy.

To find out how to schedule an appointment or help the nonprofit in other ways, click here.

On Tuesday, the Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis, saying it's seen a 10% decrease in the number of donors since the pandemic began.

