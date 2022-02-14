Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response teams expand hours, coverage

The teams, which were launched on Dec. 13, are designed as an alternative to police response and provide those in crisis with support services and supplies.

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis is expanding a new initiative designed to help those suffering a behavioral crisis without involving police to potentially escalate things.

Initially launched on Dec. 13, the city's new Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) teams will now operate Monday through Friday, 24 hours a day. Two mobile units staffed by two trained behavioral health responders will be dispatched by city 911 dispatchers. Along with behavioral help and intervention, the units will be stocked with outreach supplies like water, socks, snacks and toiletries.

In the months since the program's launch, response units have been available from 7:30 a.m. to midnight.

BCR was designed as an alternative to police response, which in many cases can escalate an already volatile situation. Officers will only be sent if dispatchers determine a scene needs to be cleared first, or if response teams request assistance to complete an intervention.

The teams are part of a pilot project led by the City’s Office of Performance and Innovation, with Canopy Roots serving as the provider. Anyone having a behavioral crisis or reporting one should continue to call 911 for help. Dispatchers will gather information and determine if the incident is eligible for a mobile behavioral health team response.

BCR teams will not respond to incidents involving firearms or violent behavior.

