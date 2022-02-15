Positive messaging of MN brand 'Love Disorder' reaches New York Fashion Week

Designer Andre Sackman says Love Disorder is about loving your disorders and learning how to live with them.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Minnesota fashion designer Andre Sackman says his brand, Love Disorder, is about "loving your disorders and learning how to live with them" and evidently some big names in the fashion industry are loving the messaging behind the brand.

First, about eight months ago, the Mall of America welcomed Love Disorder into its newly developed Community Commons space meant to help minority owned businesses affected by the pandemic and the civil unrest.

"It's about mental health and awareness," Sackman said of his label. "All the pieces that I make are to continue the conversation."

Not even a year later, Sackman got more good news. This time, it was an invitation to participate in New York Fashion Week.

"They reached out to me," Sackman said. "Sent me an e-mail and said, 'We love your brand and we love everything that you're doing.'"

At the Break Free NYFW Fashion Show, models wore eight exclusive pieces Sackman designed. He describes the collection as avant-garde meets medical field. During the design and production process, he had to overcome a challenge — much like the messaging of his brand.

"I actually had some very difficult personal issues that happened with my family so I had a time limit to create my collection," he said over Zoom Tuesday while waiting on a return flight from JFK to MSP. "It was literally eight days but it turned out really well and a bunch of people enjoyed it and I'm happy of the outcome."