Study: Minnesota 8th most gambling-addicted state

The research by personal finance website WalletHub compared states in 21 key metrics from lottery sales to the percentage of adults with gambling disorders.

With the running of the Kentucky Derby rapidly approaching, friends and family will be exchanging a few bills while wagering on the outcome of the storied horse race.

But for some, the lure of gambling can be more problematic, and can even lead to financial ruin. In the big picture, The Economist says U.S. consumers experience over $100 billion in gambling losses.

Some states have more of a problem with gambling than others. Personal finance website WalletHub recently compared the 50 states in 21 key metrics (from number of casinos per capita and lottery sales to percentage of adults with a gambling disorder) to find out where excessive wagering is more prevalent.

It may surprise you that Minnesota ranked as the 8th most gambling-addicted state in the U.S., based on high rankings in a number of categories.

Gambling Addiction in Minnesota (1=Most Addicted, 25=Avg.):

9th – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita 15th – Gaming Machines per Capita

– Gaming Machines per Capita 1st – % of Adults with Gambling Disorders

– % of Adults with Gambling Disorders 16th – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

– Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita 1st – Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports

– Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports 1st – Legality of Sports Gambling

WalletHub's data says Nevada is the most gambling-addicted state in America, with Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Louisiana rounding out the top five. The least gambling-addicted state is Utah, with North Carolina, Maine, Michigan and New Mexico right behind.