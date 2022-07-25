Twenty monkeypox cases confirmed in Minnesota as WHO declares a global health emergency

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed there were 20 monkeypox cases statewide Monday, which is up one from Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — With monkeypox cases rising rapidly, the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global public health emergency.

Meanwhile the Minnesota Department of Health reports, there are 20 confirmed cases statewide, as of Monday, up one from Friday's report of 19 cases.

With cases expected to continue to rise, doctors say to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who have monkeypox. Those infected will likely develop a rash, and should see a doctor for testing and treatment.

Dr. Beth Thielen is an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School and holds an adult and pediatric infectious diseases position with MHealth Fairview.

"It's a virus that typically we think circulates around animals," Thielen said. "What makes this particular outbreak somewhat unique is the degree to which we've seen person-to-person spread."

Thielen says there are now around 16,000 cases globally spanning over 70 countries that don't normally see monkeypox circulation like the U.S.

Thielen says Minnesota's report of 20 cases is low compared to other states like New York, where officials report there are more than 800 cases. To help prevent further spread, Thielen says avoid touching anyone who is infected and avoid sharing things like towels.

"The very signature features of monkeypox is that it causes a skin rash," Thielen said. "Over time, they typically move into something that looks like a blister... There's lots of virus in those skin lesions and if you contact someone who has an active rash, that can be a way in which the virus can spread person-to-person."

Unlike the early COVID-19 pandemic days, there are already vaccines against the monkeypox disease. However, supplies are limited right now. State health officials say the federal government has sent 3,000 doses to Minnesota so far and says people at highest risk have priority.

"It's really critical that people, if they have a new rash, that they get in to see a health care provider and even more importantly that they advocate for testing," Thielen said.

Watch more on the coronavirus: