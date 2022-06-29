Minnesota Covid-19 testing locations to distribute paxlovid on-site

Gov. Walz announced Wednesday that the state's test-to-treat sites will be filling patient prescriptions of the Coronavirus anti-viral therapy.

MINNESOTA, USA — Just one week after adding two more community test-to-treat sites in the state, Gov. Tim Walz has announced that all five community sites will now be offering on-site distribution of the COVID-19 antiviral paxlovid.

The medication will be available on-site at all locations beginning Wednesday, June 29.

Test-to-treat sites are specific to high-risk patients who need to be treated immediately. At these locations individuals who are sick can get tested and if they test positive, be evaluated by a clinician and receive treatment all in a single visit.

Testing officials say walk-ins are allowed at most locations, but recommend making an appointment online.

The locations offering these services are St. Paul-Midway, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Duluth and MSP Airport community testing/ test-to-treat sites.

The prescription and testing procedures come at no cost to Minnesotans.

“Today’s expansion of our state-run test-to-treat sites does even more to make COVID-19 medication available to Minnesotans." said State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a released statement. "By continuing to make this process easier and more seamless, we are hopeful that more people are able to access this critical tool for helping to prevent severe disease and keep people out of the hospital.”

The five newest community test-to-treat sites join 61 existing test-to-treat sites in Minnesota, which are primarily located in clinics and pharmacies.

To learn more about paxlovid and other COVID-19 treatment resources click here.

