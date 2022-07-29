Minnesota Mission of Mercy offers free dental care in St. Cloud

In partnership with The Minnesota Dental Association a free clinic is being held Friday and Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dental care can be expensive when you don't have health insurance, but a clinic in St. Cloud is hoping to relieve some of that pressure on Friday and Saturday.

A free dental clinic is being hosted for uninsured, underinsured adults and children of all ages who are not able to obtain dental treatment. The event will be held at the River's Edge Convention Center July 29 and July 30.

The Minnesota Mission of Mercy (mnMOM) in partnership with the Minnesota Dental Association and the Minnesota Dental Foundation will open the clinic doors beginning at 5:30 a.m. both days.

Services are first come, first served, and early arrival is encouraged. Patients will be accepted until the clinic reaches capacity on both Friday and Saturday. Full dentures, root canals on molars, crowns, extractions of unexposed wisdom teeth, dental implants will not be provided.

Children younger than 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Over 1,000 volunteers are expected to treat around 2,000 patients over both days.

“We’re grateful to hold the Mission of Mercy community event in St. Cloud this year,” said Dr. Thomas Karn, MnMOM local chair and MDA member. “I am thankful for the partners and volunteers who have worked together to make this event achievable.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 25% of Minnesotans are without dental insurance, and nearly 16% have foregone dental care within the past year.

This is the seventh year a Mission of Mercy event is being held in Minnesota. You can find more details about the clinic event here.

