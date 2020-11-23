Minnesota Recovery Corps needs 15 people to help those struggling with substance abuse

Navigators get a "stipend of $650 every two weeks, and can also earn an additional $4,336 for student loans or tuition."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Recovery Corps is looking for 15 people to help those struggling with substance abuse.

The organization said the biggest need is in the metro area, "where 13 Recovery Corps Navigators are being sought."

Other Navigators are needed in Duluth and Willmar.

COVID-19 greatly impacted those struggling with addiction by amplifying isolation, the organization said.

“While we have successfully placed a number of Recovery Corps Navigators to help hundreds of local people sustain their recovery, the need is greater than ever due to the pandemic,” says Director of Recovery Corps Alana Stimes. She attributes this, in large part, to social distancing and isolation precautions. “Peer-support and social connection are vital to maintaining sobriety,” she explained.

Navigators help people who are on the road to recovery with peer mentoring, support, and resource navigation for housing, jobs, education or other opportunities.

To become a Navigator you must be at least 18 years old, be willing to commit a year of service, have at least one year of uninterrupted recovery from a substance use disorder and have graduated high school (or equivalent education).

Navigators get a "stipend of $650 every two weeks, and can also earn an additional $4,336 for student loans or tuition." The tuition money can be gifted if the participant is 55 years or older.

If you would like to apply visit minnesotarecoverycorps.org or call 866-859-2825.