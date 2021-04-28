Minnesotans raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

It's a six week virtual fundraiser with a goal of raising 600K. It's called MNforStJude.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We all know the amazing work St Jude Children's Research Hospital does treating kids with cancer, all of it free of charge to families, but they need our help, and some local famous faces are stepping up.

“Kids are still getting sick. Cancer didn't take a year off,” says Ben Leber.

Ben Leber is a former NFL player and current broadcaster. His wealth of knowledge goes far beyond sports, he knows that charities like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have struggled this year, and he knows the heartbreak of a family that need the help of St. Jude.



"My brother's oldest child came down with brain cancer at a very young age, he was just a few months old,” says Leber.

“With anything, I think you try to find the positives, and I think the positives for us, and our family, we saw the great benefits, and we saw where every dollar, from every person around the world, when they donate, we saw how it's used at St. Jude,” he says.

So, Leber is leading a group of notable locals in a six-week virtual fundraiser. It's called MNforSt.Jude. You may notice the digital posts drawing your attention to the mission and the ultimate goal of raising 600-thousand dollars. And anyone can help. Even the smallest amount can collectively make a big impact.

"We're just asking everybody to get creative and raise money and every single dollar does count. Whatever you can come up with, whether it's a garage sale, a bake sale, a lemonade stand when it gets nice, anything you can do to raise money would be great,” says Leber.

The money ensures that families can focus on their little loved ones, not the bills.

“When you go to St. Jude, you're helping everybody around the world with the research that they do there and you're going to get the best care and the best of everything all for free,” says Leber.