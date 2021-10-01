As open enrollment nears, MNsure releases rates and options for 2022

On average, Minnesotans who choose MNsure save $684 per year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota families who get their health insurance through MNsure will have more plans to choose from in 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce and MNsure released information Friday on rates and options for 2022 in advance of open enrollment, which begins Nov. 1.

They say average premiums will be lower because more Minnesotans than ever before will be eligible for tax credits to lower their costs, thanks to federal stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan.

On average, Minnesotans who choose MNsure save $684 per year.

"Most MNsure enrollees who qualify will see significant savings in 2022, making it the best year for consumers to take another look to see how much the can save," said MNsure CEO Nate Clark in a statement.

Every county in Minnesota will have at least two insurers offering individual market plans, with all but seven counties having three or more insurers. Five insurance companies are returning next year to partner with MNsure including Blue Plus, HealthPartners, Medica, Quartz and UCare.