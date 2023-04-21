Mold warning for Wonky Weeds THC syrup

State officials say the public should avoid consuming any flavor of Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup due to possible mold contamination.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is warning the public to avoid consuming any flavor of Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup due to possible mold contamination.

During a recent inspection, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growth in the THC syrup.

The MDA said there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the mold.

Officials recommend customers who purchased the syrup get rid of it.

"All Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 THC syrups made by Wonky Confections/Northland Vapors are affected by this advisory," according to the MDA.

The THC products were sold in Minnesota and nationally. The syrup flavors include grape, cherry, blue razz, and pineapple.

MDA officials said mold can be dangerous because it can cause respiratory problems and allergic reactions.

Exposure to some mold could cause "diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, skin irritation, respiratory issues, or itchy eyes, nose, or throat," according to the agency.

Officials said if consumers become sick after drinking Wonky Weeds delta-9 THC syrup, they're urged to contact their healthcare provider.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+