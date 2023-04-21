Mold warning for Wonky Weeds THC syrup

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is warning the public to avoid consuming any flavor of Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup due to possible mold contamination.
During a recent inspection, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growth in the THC syrup.
The MDA said there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the mold.
Officials recommend customers who purchased the syrup get rid of it.
"All Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 THC syrups made by Wonky Confections/Northland Vapors are affected by this advisory," according to the MDA.
The THC products were sold in Minnesota and nationally. The syrup flavors include grape, cherry, blue razz, and pineapple.
MDA officials said mold can be dangerous because it can cause respiratory problems and allergic reactions.
Exposure to some mold could cause "diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, skin irritation, respiratory issues, or itchy eyes, nose, or throat," according to the agency.
Officials said if consumers become sick after drinking Wonky Weeds delta-9 THC syrup, they're urged to contact their healthcare provider.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.