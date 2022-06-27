Minnesota reports presumptive first case of monkeypox

MDH said the patient likely contracted the virus while traveling

MINNEAPOLIS — The first presumptive case of monkeypox has been reported in the state of Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), initial tests were completed Sunday and confirmatory testing is being done at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

The patient was likely exposed to the monkeypox virus while traveling abroad, and is now receiving outpatient care.

MDH is conducting contract tracing to identify anyone who might be at risk of contracting the virus because they came into close contact with the patient while they were infectious.

Health officials said the virus doesn't easily spread with casual contact between people. Transmission can occur with infectious sores and body fluids.

“While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

As of Friday, June 24, the CDC reported 201 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. in 26 states.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. Some people only get a rash and show no other symptoms, and sometimes the rash consists of only a few sores. The rash can occur in the mouth, and there may be sores in the genital and anal areas. In other cases, a rash may be on the face and on other parts of the body.

People are usually sick for two to four weeks, and usually get better on their own without any treatment.

MDH offers these tips to slow and stop the spread of the monkeypox virus:

Practice good hand hygiene . Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Minimize skin-to-skin contact with people who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores.

with people who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores. Avoid materials directly in contact with a person who has monkeypox, like clothing or bedding.

with a person who has monkeypox, like clothing or bedding. Contact a health care provider if you develop symptoms, as early recognition and testing can help prevent further transmission.