More young women are being diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer

Susan G. Komen says that prognosis tends to be worse in women under 40 than in older women.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and with it comes a concerning new trend researchers say they're studying closely.

Doctors say more younger women are being diagnosed with late stage breast cancer.

At just 34 years old, Arianna Gavzy was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2018.

Despite no family history, she still had a genetic predisposition for the disease.

"I knew going into my diagnosis that I was a carrier for the BRCA gene, which means you're more likely to have a more aggressive form of cancer and to get it earlier," said Gavzy.

She endured chemotherapy, radiation and then a double mastectomy.

"It was a very intense year," said Gavzy. "My primary goal in this process is to never have cancer again."

Doctors say breast cancer is the most common cancer among women 15 to 39. A new study in the journal "Radiology" found stage four cancer in women under 40 jumped 20% over a five year period.

Researchers are calling that "significant."

"There's a shift in the general population towards certain cancer types happening at younger ages," says Allina Health's Shanda Phippen, who's a genetic counselor. "It's just there's something going on in the world and we don't quite know what it is."

Some doctors point to environmental factors, alcohol consumption and having fewer children later in life. What's more is that mammograms aren't usually recommended for women under 40, and the cancer could be larger than in those people getting regularly screened.

A local survivor shares her story during #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth.



Diagnosed with stage 3 at just 34, she's part of a concerning trend - more young women are getting more aggressive cancer.



And they face more unique issues.

"Other than going into their doctor once a year, who's probably doing an exam as well, no one's looking for it," said Gavzy.

In Gavzy's case, the cancer was the size of an egg she found during a self exam. Finding it early can increase your chances of survival – all the more reason doctors say to speak up.

"Trust your gut, trust your history and be an advocate for yourself," says Phippen.

Gavzy is now cancer free. But for patients like her, that comes with making life-altering decisions about treatment that impacts fertility, menopause and even job security.

The Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline can help. If you or a loved one needs more information, call 1-877 GO KOMEN (1-877-465-6636) or email helpline@komen.org.