'Not again': 32-year-old, three-time Olympic gold medalist dies from childbirth complications

According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women due to multiple factors.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thirty-two-year-old Tori Bowie died at her Florida home back in May and this week, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office released an autopsy report stating she "died from complications of childbirth," including "respiratory distress and eclampsia."



"When I first heard about the story, my first reaction was, 'Not again,'" said Representative Ruth Richardson (DFL-Mendota Heights), who is also chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus in Minnesota.



According to the report, Bowie was eight months pregnant, and there was evidence to suspect she had gone into labor.

But Bowie's death is all too familiar.



Roughly 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications. And according to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, due to multiple factors.

"It has been a problem for decades, centuries if you look back," said Richardson. "There has been a lot of light shown on this because you have people like Tori and Serena — who almost died during childbirth — it shines a light on it. And Serena's story is important because she actually called out for help."



Now, Richardson hopes to continue raising awareness to help prevent another death during childbirth.

"It's just a reminder that we've done some work here, but there's a lot more that we have to do," she said. "We also know the vast majority of these deaths are preventable. That makes it even more heartbreaking when we saw deaths that could have been prevented," she said.

