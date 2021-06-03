Organization supports those in recovery with cool new app

Imagine dealing with pandemic restrictions while in recovery. Fortunately, one local organization has… “an app for that.”

MINNEAPOLIS — The pandemic period may have challenged everyone by disrupting routines and cutting off social connections.

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge is now offering its new Cares App to program graduates. The app connects clients with resources that can help them cope as they begin their recovery, whether helping them tap into library reference materials or contacting staff or other clients who’ve been through treatment.

KARE 11’s Karla Hult talked about the new tool with Saul Selby, Vice President of Clinical Services at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, along with Danielle, a graduate of the program.