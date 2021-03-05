Overdose deaths rise sharply in Minnesota

MDH reports a 27% rise in drug overdoses from 2019 to 2020, based on preliminary data. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were a leading cause in the surge.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The number of Minnesotans who died from drug overdoses rose sharply in 2020, despite a concerted effort to recognize those deaths as public health crisis.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) a total of 1,008 people died from drug overdoses statewide in 2020, compared to 792 in 2019. That amounts to a 27% year-over-year increase.

Epidemiologists cautioned that these stats are based on preliminary numbers for 2020, so there's a good chance the actual numbers of deaths will be higher as more reports come in from medical examiners. The preliminary statistics don't distinguish between intentional overdoses and accidental ones.

The data collected by MDH showed that overdoses of all major categories of drugs increased, but opioids - especially synthetic ones - led the way in the death statistics.

Opioid deaths rose by 59%, climbing from 412 in 2019 to 654 in 2020. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, were responsible for 82% of all opioid-related deaths. The fentanyl death category alone rose by more than 80% from 2019 to 2020.

Overdose deaths rose in all age groups, but those between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for the highest number of those fatalities. In that age bracket deaths jumped 57% in 2020 over 2019 figures.

The rise in fatal drug overdoses was also more marked in the 7-county metro area, which includes Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties.

The number of people who died of overdoses in the Twin Cities metro area rose by 40% 2020 versus 2019. In the remainder of the state, often referred to as "greater Minnesota," those deaths rose by 21%.

The preliminary numbers also point to a 44% increase in overdose deaths from psychostimulants, including methamphetamines. Deaths from benzodiazepines went up by 70% and fatalities from cocaine rose by 41% year to year.

According to the Health Department's opioid dashboard, prescriptions of opioid painkillers have dropped significantly since 2015. The legislature has also passed bills providing immunity from prosecution for those who report overdoses in an effort to save lives.

The legislature also passed a bill substantially increasing the registration fees for companies that sell prescription opioid medications in Minnesota, to help pay for the cost of treatment and prevention of opioid addictions. That's a recognition of the role pharmaceutical companies played promoting use of those addictive drugs for long-term chronic conditions.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has also brought lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

There has been speculation that COVID-19's effects on the economy and the mental health of Americans may have been a factor the increase in drug use in both accidental and intentional overdoses.