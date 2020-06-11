Pandemic Pounds; packed on a few? Us too.

In theory all the pieces were there. Less commuting, more time and more control over what you ate. What we didn't account for? All that stress.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You were going to do it. This pandemic was going to give you the opportunity to eat better, exercise more and maybe lose a few pounds. But, instead, perhaps you've packed on a few? What gives?

Stress. That’s what gives.

"Stress is more powerful than we think,” said Danette Peterson, registered dietician with Profile by Sanford.

Stress is the poster child of 2020. And that's, well, unfortunate.

“It can create brain changes, memory loss, depression, anxiety, it affects our cardiovascular system, our immune system which is extremely important right now in the middle of a pandemic,” said Peterson.

Oh, and it also contributes to weight gain. So what can we do about it?

"This process of being healthy and managing your weight is 80% what you eat, and 20% activity, so you need both, but really we are what we eat. I'm a firm believer in that,” she said.

Great. You probably already knew that. But how do you get yourself motivated to make those changes?

“We do better when we have support, when we have some guidance and direction, and accountability,” said Dr. Heather Gallivan with the Melrose Center.

Dr. Gallivan said they've seen people greatly impacted by the pandemic and the isolation. And even now, when it seems the hardest, having a network is your best bet for success.

“Be creative and use things like technology to connect with people, maybe share some meals,” she said .

And there are more ways than ever to do that. One of the newer options is an app called Noom that uses psychology and virtual coaching to keep you on track. There's My Fitness Pal, Ideal Weight, or Calorie Counter Pro just to name a few. Or programs like Weight Watchers or Profile by Sanford. You just have to find one that works for you and creates both community and accountability. And remember, being healthy inside is more important that what the scale says.

“If you step on that scale, and it's not saying what you want, and feeling bad is the biggest motivation zapper. You have to do things that make you feel good in order to stay motivated,” said Peterson.

She said instead, you should focus on how your clothes are fitting, your energy levels and how you’re sleeping. And as we head into winter, the days get shorter and colder, which can zap your motivation. Peterson suggests starting small.

“Do one small thing, I don't care what it is, maybe you only exercise for three minutes by going up and down the stairs. That will make you feel good and that will have a cascade effect," she said.

And hey, once you get going, there's no stopping you.