Randy Shaver Cancer Research fundraiser at Rock Elm Tavern

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Rock Elm Tavern and Fulton Brewing are teaming up for the fourth year to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

Come to the Rock Elm Tavern in Plymouth or Maple Grove from March 17 to April 6 and order the "Shaver Special." The special includes a specialty burger (the Shaver Stack), fries and your choice of select Fulton brews. Five dollars from every purchase with go towards the Shaver Cancer Research Fund.