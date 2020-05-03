x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

health

Randy Shaver Cancer Research fundraiser at Rock Elm Tavern

The Rock Elm Tavern and Fulton Brewing are teaming up to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
Credit: RSCRCF

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Rock Elm Tavern and Fulton Brewing are teaming up for the fourth year to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

Come to the Rock Elm Tavern in Plymouth or Maple Grove from March 17 to April 6 and order the "Shaver Special." The special includes a specialty burger (the Shaver Stack), fries and your choice of select Fulton brews. Five dollars from every purchase with go towards the Shaver Cancer Research Fund.

Proceeds will support the Minnesota cancer community by funding prevention, research, treatment and other cancer related programs. For more information on the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund click here

RELATED: KARE 11's Randy Shaver to join Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame

RELATED: Hastings family touched by cancer honors Randy

RELATED: Tackle Cancer: Football brings David Harbarth back from the brink