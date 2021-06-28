American Red Cross looking for blood donors, offering incentives

People who donate soon can receive a Red Cross hat or a $10 Amazon gift card.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching, the American Red Cross is looking for donors to help with a blood shortage across the country.

The Red Cross said blood donations typically decline in the summer. Plus, more people are going back to their usual activities after the pandemic - which the organization said leads to lower donor turnout.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are encouraged to make an appointment in order to help keep blood shelves stocked.

People who donate soon can get a couple of thank-you gifts, the Red Cross said in a Monday press release. Those who donate between July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat while supplies last and those who donate July 7-31 will be able to receive a $10 Amazon gift card through email, plus a chance to win gas for up to a year.

Most people vaccinated against COVID-19 can donate. However, the organization said knowing the manufacturer name of your vaccine can help figure out if you're eligible.