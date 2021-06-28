American Red Cross looking for blood donors, offering incentives

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching, the American Red Cross is looking for donors to help with a blood shortage across the country.
The Red Cross said blood donations typically decline in the summer. Plus, more people are going back to their usual activities after the pandemic - which the organization said leads to lower donor turnout.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are encouraged to make an appointment in order to help keep blood shelves stocked.
People who donate soon can get a couple of thank-you gifts, the Red Cross said in a Monday press release. Those who donate between July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat while supplies last and those who donate July 7-31 will be able to receive a $10 Amazon gift card through email, plus a chance to win gas for up to a year.
Most people vaccinated against COVID-19 can donate. However, the organization said knowing the manufacturer name of your vaccine can help figure out if you're eligible.
You may schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or enabling the Blood Donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors will need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification at the time of donation.