New Alzheimer's report shows persistent lack of understanding about earliest stages of dementia

Alzheimer's cases jump to 6.5 million in the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS — A sweeping new report says the American public and even some primary care physicians often mistake the earliest signs of dementia as just “normal aging.”

The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report shows the signature disease behind a health care crisis is only growing as a threat: 6.5 million Americans now have Alzheimer’s disease. The disease is also costing the country $321 billion, covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private spending. The study also notes a critical shortage in caregivers.

But what’s perhaps most startling is the persistent lack of understanding about Mild Cognitive Impairment – or MCI – among the general population. According to the report, 12 to 18 percent of people over the age of 60 has MCI, which can lead to Alzheimer's or another dementia. The study even found that 51 percent of primary care physicians do not feel comfortable diagnosing MCI.

“So It’s important that primary care physicians have the tools they need to diagnose. So that’s one of the things the Alzheimer’s Association is doing, is working with health systems and clinics to make sure doctors have access and feel comfortable diagnosing. And then know what that next step is,” said Sue Parriott, CEO and Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, MN/ND Chapter.

Parriott told KARE 11’s Karla Hult the early diagnosis is critical to helping people understand whether they have a condition that can be easily treated and reversed. And even in cases of Alzheimer’s-related MCI, Parriott notes the values of early planning and treatments.

“That’s when you want to have treatment so that you can actually slow the progression down or maybe even stop it in its tracks,” she said.

One Father’s Early Diagnosis

As a father of two working at Ameriprise Financial, Jeffry Schuhwerck could always strike a balance – in accounting and in life. But then his wife of 40 years, Debbie, observed he was struggling to remember.

“She actually was the one who contacted my primary physician about it with the hopes of getting to see a neurologist,” Schuhwerck said.

One referral and several tests later, Schuhwerck learned he’d been diagnosed with MCI. He notes the diagnosis could be related to trauma from multiple car accidents or being genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Getting that diagnosis was really frightening for me,” he said, adding, “I have to learn how to make the best of it and try to do things that keep my brain sharp.”

As part of his adjustments to his diagnosis, Schuhwerck ended up retiring from his financial position. Now the 65-year-old father and husband accounts for his own time: by spending his days volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association and enjoying his family.

“It looks like your outlook is to make the most of every day,” Hult asked Schuhwerck on a recent Zoom call.

He responded: “That’s been my philosophy throughout my life, yeah. Make the best of every day… The MCI is not going to determine who I am. I’m going to make that decision.”

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association report – and resources available to those on the Alzheimer’s journey – just go to: https://www.alz.org/mnnd.