Salmonella outbreak linked to Woodbury juice bar

Health officials say nine people have become ill after consuming a variety of items from NéktƏr Juice Bar.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Minnesota health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis connected with NéktƏr Juice Bar.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health, nine people so far have become ill with Salmonella Paratyphi B infections.

The nine cases range from people between the age of 20 and 82 years old, including two people who have been hospitalized. Officials say the dates people began experiencing symptoms are between Aug. 27 and Sept. 21.

Health officials are encouraging anyone experiencing severe symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, after consuming any items from NéktƏr Juice Bar, to reach out to their healthcare provider. According to health officials. symptoms typically begin with 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can also occur up to two weeks after initial contact or consumption.

According to the release, the investigation shows that the people consumed a variety of menu items (juices, smoothies or bowls) from mid-August to Sept. 20.

Investigators from MDH and the Washington County Public Health and Environment are working to determine the specific food source of the outbreak, but until then, NéktƏr Juice Bar has cleaned, sanitized and restocked its ingredients.

