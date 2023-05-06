Popular Dakota County beach to reopen June 9 after illness outbreak

Health officials closed Schulze Lake and beach to residents after multiple reports of swimmers becoming ill with symptoms consistent with norovirus.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Residents of Dakota County can soon return to a popular beach a week after swimmers began getting sick after spending time in the water.

Dakota County officials announced Thursday that Schulze Lake and its accompanying beach will reopen on Friday, June 9 after getting a green light from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Park visitors will also be able to resume renting canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

The popular park getaway inside Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan was shut down on June 2 after dozens of swimmers became ill with symptoms consistent with norovirus infection. More than 60 people reported suffering from vomiting and diarrhea.

MDH field crews sampled the water on Schulze Lake until results met state health standards.

Despite Friday's planned reopening, Dakota County officials say if another outbreak is to be avoided it is important that anyone who has been sick with vomiting or diarrhea in the previous 72 hours stay out of the water.

Here are some more suggestions for keeping lakes, beaches and pools healthy:

Don’t swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.

Avoid getting water in your mouth.

Shower before and after swimming.

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.

Avoid swimming after significant rainfall.

Pick up trash and dirty diapers.

Pick up after your pet as pet waste can contain germs.

Don’t feed birds as waterfowl waste can drain into lakes.

For more on preventing recreational water illness, check out the MDH website.

