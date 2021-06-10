St. Paul city council to vote on one of the most restrictive tobacco ordinances in the country

The new law would ban coupons, require retailers to be at least half a mile away from each other and bar liquor stores from selling flavored tobacco.

Wednesday the St. Paul city council will vote on an ordinance being called one of the most restrictive the country for its regulation of both tobacco and e-cigarettes.

The proposal, which would amend Chapter 324 of the Legislative Code would set a $10 minimum price for packs of cigarette and standard-size cans of smokeless tobacco. It would prohibit the use of coupons or price promotions on all commercial tobacco products, and liquor stores would be banned from selling menthol or other flavored tobacco products.

The proposed ordinance also lays out a number of other clarifying provisions, including:

Creating two classes of tobacco licenses – one for businesses like convenience stores that sell tobacco along with other products and one for businesses that sell primarily tobacco products

Retailers that sell tobacco would be required to be located at least half a mile from each other

Reducing the number of tobacco licenses over time in the city from 190 to 150

"This is about taking back our community and ensuring that they can live in a community that is thriving in terms of health, in terms of being able to walk down the street and not have to see so many tobacco shops all around as well," said Councilmember Nelsie Yang told KARE 11 at the beginning of October.

"When I think about my own lived experiences growing up in middle school, high school and seeing my own classmates start smoking at a really young age," Yang said. She continued, saying, "especially communities of color, working class communities who have been intentionally targeted by tobacco industries to start smoking at a young age or to start smoking overall."

Last week the Minnesota Retailers Association rallied to ask the council to vote no, saying that rising prices will hurt both consumers and business owners.

"But where we are today feels like a decision without a conversation, a policy that leaves retailers and consumers in a tough spot" said Bruce Newstead with MRA.

Only a few cities across the country have adopted minimum price and price discounting prohibition policies; St. Paul's policy is the most comprehensive because it includes e-cigarettes.