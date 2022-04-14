MDH report shows how many Minnesota moms don't have paid maternity leave

The study measured responses from around 150 mothers per month across 2016-2020 via the Minnesota Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System.

ST PAUL, Minn — A new report provided by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that access to paid maternity leave for new moms in Minnesota remains poor, as the state continues to grapple with having one of the highest childcare costs in the nation.

The report finds that only 34% of Minnesota mothers were able to achieve full paid leave following birth, while 42% took unpaid leave, and 21% took a combination of paid and unpaid leave — 3% took no leave at all.

The report also uncovered disparities along socioeconomic lines. Of those who took paid or unpaid leave, the median length of leave of white mothers was around twice as much as the time taken by their non-white counterparts at 10.6 weeks, whereas non-white mothers ranged from five to six weeks.

A substantial disparity was also noted among lower income Minnesotans, who took a median length of leave of 5.5 weeks compared to 11.1 weeks achieved by mothers in wealthier households.

Nearly 60% of low-income respondents took only unpaid leave, compared to 34% of those with higher incomes.

"The lack of adequate paid leave can create multiple challenges, like struggling to find or afford child care — many child care providers do not take children younger than 6 weeks — or facing economic hardship by staying home without pay," MDH says.

MDH says only nine states in the U.S. require paid parental leave, of which Minnesota is not one of them. The organization says as of April 2020, the U.S. as a whole is the only nation in the 38-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that does not mandate paid parental leave.

MDH emphasizes that access to paid parental leave is associated with positive health outcomes for newborn babies and their mothers, such as increased breastfeeding duration, lower infant mortality, improved developmental outcomes, and enhanced mental health outcomes for the mother.

“The time following childbirth is a key opportunity to bond with and care for your baby, recover from delivery, and adjust to life with a new child,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Unfortunately, many mothers do not have enough leave to take the time they need and many get no paid time off at all.”

You can find the full report, here.

