State health officials investigating Legionnaires’ cases linked to Albert Lea hotel

Health officials are investigating Legionnaires' cases linked to a hotel in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Early evidence suggests the source may be the hot tub.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Anyone who stayed at an Albert Lea hotel in late June is being asked to seek medical care right now if they are feeling sick, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health.

State health investigators have confirmed two cases of Legionnaires’ so far among people who were at the Ramada by Wyndham Albert Lea.

Investigators say the people that got sick spent time in the pool/hot tub area around the last weekend of June.

These people became ill between late June and early July, according to the news release.

One person was hospitalized and has been discharged. Another person is still hospitalized.

Officials say there are reports of additional people with the hotel exposure who are experiencing illnesses that could be Legionnaires' disease.

Investigators are working with the hotel to find the source of the Legionella bacteria.

Officials say past experience suggests the source of the infections might be the hotel's hot tub.

"If you spent time at the hotel between June 22 and June 29 and are ill now, or if you develop illness in the two weeks following your visit, please see a health care provider to be evaluated for possible Legionnaires' disease," Kris Ehresmann, director of MDH's infectious disease division, said in the news release.