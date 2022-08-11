Tackle Cancer! 2022 game schedule

This marks the 10th year of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Tackle Cancer campaign, which supports the state's cancer community.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Editor's note: The video above first aired April 24, 2022.

'Tis the season, for high school football and helping in the fight against a relentless opponent.

2022 marks the 11th year of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Tackle Cancer campaign, which raises money to support the state's cancer community through the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund.

Each week of the football season high school and college teams across the state choose a home game (or multiple games) in September and October, promote them as “Tackle Cancer” games in the school and community, and then collect donations at the gate before the game or in the stands during halftime.

The MFCA website says the Tackle Cancer initiative has raised nearly $2.5 million for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund since 2012. Last year the Tackle Cancer campaign drummed up $326,297 for the fund with 135 high schools, 12 colleges plus the Vikings and Minnesota Gophers taking part.

The goal for 2022 is $400,000. All monies raised go to support cancer research and patient aid that benefits all Minnesotans. For more on the Tackle Cancer campaign or how to get your school involved, check out the MFCA website.

Here is the list of confirmed Tackle Cancer games so far. The schedule will be regularly updated throughout the season.

Tackle Cancer Games 2022

Friday September 2:

Orono (Cooper)

Friday September 9:

St. Cloud Cathedral (Foley)

Chanhassen (Chaska)

Thursday September 15:

Eagan (Woodbury)

Friday September 16:

Zimmerman (St. Cloud Cathedral)

Highland Park (Johnson)

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Chaska)

Saturday September 17:

Gophers (Colorado)

Armstrong (Cooper)

Saturday September 24:

Bethlehem Academy (Fillmore Central)

Friday September 30:

Hutchinson (Rocori)

Mound-Westonka (Fridley)

Spring Lake Park (Mahtomedi)

Hancock (Clinton Graceville Beardsley)

St. Michael-Albertville (Minnetonka)

Holy Family (Dassel-Cokato)

Thursday October 6:

Minnetonka (TBA)

Friday October 7:

Concordia Academy (Providence Academy)

Edina (Lakeville North)

Buffalo (Bemidji)

Thursday October 13

South (Edison)

Friday October 14:

Centennial (Minnetonka)

Wednesday October 19:

Richfield (Breck)

