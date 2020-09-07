Twin Cities virtual 10 mile race goes on sale now

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities Marathon weekend will be going virtual this year including the coveted 10 mile race. Starting Thursday, the 10 mile race entries will go on sale to the first 6,000 people who register. Normally this is a lottery-based entry but will be first come, first served. This year, there are two entry options: $59 for this year's entry or $99 for this year's entry and a guaranteed spot in the 2021 40th Anniversary 10 mile run. The 2020 race can be ran anytime from Oct 1 - Oct 31.