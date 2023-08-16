Wildfire smoke triggers statewide air quality alert

The alert takes effect at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

ST PAUL, Minn — Canadian wildfire smoke is triggering an air quality alert over the next two days for the entire state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the alert takes effect at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Northeast and east central Minnesota, which includes the Twin Cities metro, is expected to have air quality in the red Air Quality Index (AQI) category, which is unhealthy for everyone.

The rest of the state will be in the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Besides the Twin Cities, the MPCA listed some of the affected areas in their alert: Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

MPCA officials said smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south Wednesday across central Canada.

A strong cold front will push the smoke across the entire state on Thursday. According to the timeline laid out by the MPCA, the smoke will "reach the border around midnight on Thursday, the Twin Cities around noon, and southern Minn. by 3 p.m."

MPCA officials said the smoke will be heavy and air quality is expected to reach the red AQI category for much of the eastern part of the state.

The smoke will drift across the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day.

According to the MPCA, the winds will become southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to disperse, at which point air quality is expected to improve.

Earlier this summer, the MPCA said Minnesota broke the previous record of air quality alerts when it marked its 23rd, passing the previous record from the summer of 2021.

Minnesota usually averages two or three alerts in a season.

The source for the most recent Canadian smoke that triggered an air alert in northern Minnesota is a wildfire burning near Lake Winnipeg, where the MPCA reported AQI levels of more than 300.

Those levels are considered the highest and very hazardous.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been a reoccurring problem this summer.

MPCA listed certain groups that experience health effects from unhealthy air.

People who need to be especially mindful of the alerts include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

People who don't have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool

People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

Earlier this summer, Minnesota had the worst air quality in the country with an AQI hovering around 175. That's the highest AQI recorded in the Twin Cities since at least 1980, when records began. The highest AQI ever recorded in the state is from Red Lake Nation on July 20, 2021, according to the MPCA. On that day, the AQI was 259 in that region.

The MPCA is continuing to evaluate conditions and provides more information on their air quality conditions site.

