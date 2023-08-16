Unhealthy air for everyone is expected in northern Minnesota Thursday

ST PAUL, Minn — An air quality alert in northern Minnesota expired Wednesday but folks up there are not out of the woods yet, as more Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move through the region.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) forecasts that on Thursday the northern half of the state's air quality could be considered unhealthy for all residents, not just those at risk. The Air Quality Index (AQI) will reach the red category, while the rest of the state (excluding the southwest corner) will be in the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
However, the MPCA said there is some uncertainty on how high the concentration of smoke could be because "the smoke models have so far been underplaying the smoke concentration observed in Canada."
According to the MPCA air quality notification on Tuesday, concentrations could "rival what was observed in July/August 2021" in Minnesota.
Earlier this summer, the MPCA said Minnesota broke the previous record of air quality alerts when it marked its 23rd -- passing the previous record from the summer of 2021.
Minnesota usually averages just two or three alerts in a season.
The source for the most recent Canadian smoke that triggered an air alert in northern Minnesota is a wildfire burning near Lake Winnipeg, where the MPCA reported AQI levels of more than 300.
Those levels are considered the highest and very hazardous.
The MPCA is continuing to evaluate conditions and provides more information on their air quality conditions site.
